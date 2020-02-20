ASHLAND, Ky. — Bon Secours Health System will close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, months earlier than originally announced as a result of what officials say was the "faster-than-expected" loss of employees needed to keep the hospital open.
All hospital-based patient care — including emergency services — will end at OLBH by April 30, and EMS will be notified that no patients will be accepted after that date, according to Bon Secours.
In January, Bon Secours had announced that system-owned care sites and its physician network, Bellefonte Physician Services, would close by no later than the third quarter of 2020. However, the closure date moved up from September to April, after dozens of job fairs in the area provided current OLBH workers with new opportunities.
“The ending of hospital-based patient care at OLBH is part of Bon Secours’ wind-down of operations in the Tri-State area,” the hospital said in a news release.
Since announcement of the closure, more than 20 job fairs have been hosted on the hospital campus and throughout the region. As a result, many staff members have accepted other employment or have tendered resignations.
“When we announced that we would be winding down operations in Ashland, we knew that specific closing dates for departments and services would remain fluid as we had to consider our staffing levels and the safety of our patients,” Jason Asic, OLBH interim president, said in the release. “It’s recently become clear that it is in the best interests of our patients and staff to start working towards a known end-date for inpatient services at the main hospital facility.
"Many members of our team have already accepted new positions conditionally, meaning that start dates with their new employers can’t begin until their employment at OLBH ends. These employers have hired our staff in good faith, and we want to provide the timeframe for when these transitions can take place.”
Mountain Health Network announced this week that its two Huntington hospitals have hired more than 90 OLBH employees.
Susan Beth Robinson, vice president of Human Resources for Mountain Health Network, says Mountain Health Network hospitals, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, continue to offer career opportunities across all disciplines.
“Both hospitals will be attending career and recruitment fairs throughout the area, including Shawnee State University’s Health Care Career Fair in Portsmouth, Ohio on March 20; Marshall University’s Job Fair on March 31; and a Workforce West Virginia Job Fair set to take place in April at Mountain Health Arena,” she said.
Robinson said individuals can also find a complete list of jobs available at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org by clicking on the “apply now” box on the right hand side of the screen.
King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland also has opportunities for OLBH employees to explore. On its website, KingsDaughtersHealth.com/careers it shows they are hiring for all positions across its entire health system. OLBH displaced employees can also call 606-408-0020 to inquire about jobs.
Holzer Health System, which has locations throughout southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia, also has also reached out to displaced OLBH employees that can apply online and find more information about job openings at www.holzer.org/careers. Anyone with questions should call human resources at 740-446-5105.
The availability of providers and staff will influence these future decisions and the health system will continue to use bonsecours.com/OLBHUpdates to provide exact closure dates for practices and services as they become known.