FORT GAY —One fatality and one injury were reported after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of W.Va. 152 and Glenhayes Road.
Sgt. S.A. Maynard of the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, speaking at the scene, confirmed the fatality and injury.
She said the incident involved four individuals. A man driving one car was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and a mother driving with two children in the backseat was killed in the crash.
The two children were able to get out of the car. One was the woman's daughter, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's department.
Maynard said officials are still investigating the scene to determine what might have caused the wreck. There were no witnesses to the crash.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, one lane of W.Va. 52 has reopened and crews are alternating traffic flow in both directions.
Emergency crews responded from Fort Gay, Louisa (Kentucky), Prichard, Dunlow, Kenova. The West Virginia State Police was on scene to help with the investigation.
This is a developing story.