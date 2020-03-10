HUNTINGTON — A suspect is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Topping Hill Road in Huntington. West Virginia State Police Sgt. B.K. Wellman said police responded to the scene to find two shooting scenes with two victims. The shootings occurred at a home and in a camper where one of the victims had been staying.
One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while the other was shot in his groin area. They were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. The status of their conditions was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.
The shooter was found in a nearby trailer shortly after police arrived to the scene, Wellman said, and is expected to be charged, although Wellman was not sure what the charges would be as of Tuesday morning.
Wellman said troopers believe some type of altercation led to the shooting, but weren’t quite sure what the argument was about. He said differing stories from both sides complicates the investigation.
"It just takes a lot of work (to sort through that) and that's the reason why we have some of our crime scene up here now," he said. "We get information from the shooter himself. We get information from the victims. We get information from the bystanders. It just takes some time to sort it all up and figure out what happened."
While the shooting was reported at a Huntington address, it occurred well outside of city limits. Despite the distance, multiple agencies were on scene and had the area secure within minutes, Wellman said.
"It's always nice. We had a good response. The sheriff's department was here to help us and we had a DNR unit on scene with us,” he said. “We are always here to help each other when something happens.”