HUNTINGTON — While on an average day, Steel of West Virginia sits out of sight, out of mind for many Huntington residents, the steelmaking facility could not be ignored Friday morning as a black plume of smoke overtook the skyline along the Ohio River.
Huntington firefighters were dispatched to Steel of West Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday on reports of spilled molten steel. Fire Chief Jan Rader said when they arrived at a gate in the 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, firefighters were met with the smoke plume coming from a building and plant personnel who said hot, molten steel had somehow gotten out of its container.
Rader said the fire department is called from time to time to aid Steel of West Virginia employees when something goes awry, but typically the highly trained company employees are able to get it under control by the time the Huntington Fire Department arrives.
Friday was different, however, and led to at least one person being injured and taken to a hospital.
Chuck Abbott, vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia, said Friday afternoon the company’s thoughts and prayers were with the injured man and his family as he begins recovery.
“We are thankful for the Huntington Fire Department and paramedics for their quick and professional response. An investigation is underway, and we will work closely with the appropriate authorities throughout this process,” he said.
Firefighters in protective gear went inside the building center of the spill and others near it to make an assessment and assist the company. Rader said multiple buildings were damaged by fire and smoke as a result.
“One (building) in particular caught on fire, and we have buildings compromised due to the heat of fire,” she said.
Within the hour, electricians and AEP arrived to make sure power was cut at the scene to help firefighters in their efforts.
“They are working with us to make sure everything is dead so we can put our bucket truck up,” Rader said. “We will be doing that along with Steel of West Virginia employees. They will be with us to assist us in telling us what we can and cannot spray.
“We work closely with them to make sure we do the right thing. It’s their product. They are the experts, so we are diligently working with them,” she said.
Steel has a melting point of more than 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit and acts like a liquid when melted.
Rader said the goal of the fire department was to cool everything down near the spill until the steel was no longer a threat. While assessing the building for hot spots, firefighters found fire still burning near the roof of the building. Rader said they would work to get a ladder truck to fight it.
Abbott said just after 4 p.m. Friday that the fire had been extinguished and the fire department was no longer on scene. No further details were available.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Rader said the main concern was the firefighters working during a heat wave in full gear within hot buildings. Natural temperatures were well into the 90s late Friday morning, and the heat from the facility added to it. The firefighters were rotated throughout the day to help prevent heat-related injuries.
Rader stressed the importance of working with the company during their response. She said Steel of West Virginia has its own protocols in place, but when an issue gets as big as Friday’s fire, HFD is there to assist.
“It’s not the first time we’ve been here, and it won’t be the last time we are here,” she said. “We work with the plant managers very carefully, and on a regular basis we have tours of all the chemical places here in town.”