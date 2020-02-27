HUNTINGTON — One person is dead after a house fire Thursday night in Huntington.
According to Fire Chief Jan Rader, one person was killed in the fire at a home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Information about the victim, including a name and age, was not immediately available.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Rader said firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions upon arrival at the scene and that the home was fully engulfed.
Rader said there will be a joint investigation of the fire by the city’s police and fire departments.
She said crews would be on the scene for several hours and that the house was unstable, which could impede the investigation.
This is the second fatal house fire in Huntington this month. Seventy-year-old Dreama Adkins died Feb. 17 after a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in the east end of Huntington caught fire.
Adkins was the first fire-related death in the city this year.