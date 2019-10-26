HUNTINGTON — Time has nearly run out for costumed children to experience the fun of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Fantasy Maze in Ritter Park.
Due to the impending weather forecast, the park district preemptively closed the maze for Saturday, Oct. 26.
While plenty of fun was had on Friday evening, the final opportunity to tour the maze will be during its grand finale on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the maze, billed as a “non-scary alternative to Halloween” that’s filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters.
The maze is open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a candy bag.
Sunday also has been designated as Teal Pumpkin Night in the maze, in partnership with the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. This means that non-food treats, such as glow sticks or small toys, will be made available to include trick-or-treaters who have food allergies or other conditions.