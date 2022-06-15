CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Wednesday that the state received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students or children under the age of 6 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Eligible non-students are those who reside in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19. Children in this population only will receive P-EBT for months in which they were in an active SNAP household.
If a child is eligible, they will be mailed a benefit letter. Recipients should retain the case number found on the letter.
Qualified children will receive $22.44 in P-EBT for each month they qualify. P-EBT benefits will be dispersed in two primary issuances: August–December 2021 will be issued in July and January–May 2022 will be issued in September.
The benefits will be issued on the WV P-EBT card in the name of the eligible child. If a child received a P-EBT card during the 2020-21 program year, a new card will not be automatically sent. If the card has been lost, a new card may be requested by calling 1-866-545-6502.
