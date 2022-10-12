Pink Ribbon Bagels are back at Panera for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold will be donated to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative to help lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Pink ribbon-shaped and baked fresh each morning by Panera’s bakers, the limited-time cherry-vanilla bagels feature a delicious combination of cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.
Pink ribbons have long been the symbol of breast cancer awareness.
In 2021, Pan American Panera Bread Cafes owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group raised more than $47,000 during its Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser.
This limited-time bagel is available for rapid pick-up, delivery and catering now through Oct. 31. Guests can also round up at the register to donate.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.