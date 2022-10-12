The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pink Ribbon Bagels are back at Panera for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 Submitted photo

Pink Ribbon Bagels are back at Panera for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold will be donated to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative to help lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Pink ribbon-shaped and baked fresh each morning by Panera’s bakers, the limited-time cherry-vanilla bagels feature a delicious combination of cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

