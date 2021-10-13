ASHLAND — Regional, award-winning theater troupe The Paramount Players return to the stage this weekend for two performances of the hit Broadway musical "Into the Woods."
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The award-winning show brings The Brothers Grimm to life with an epic fairy tale about wishes, family and the choices we make.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Tickets are $15 for students or $25 for adults and can be purchased online at www.paramountartscenter.com or in the Paramount Box office at 606-324-0007.
