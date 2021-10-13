The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Interior of the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Ky.

The interior of the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is shown in this file photo. The Paramount Players present 'Into the Woods' at the PAC this weekend.

 Photo by Jerry Pennington

ASHLAND — Regional, award-winning theater troupe The Paramount Players return to the stage this weekend for two performances of the hit Broadway musical "Into the Woods."

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The award-winning show brings The Brothers Grimm to life with an epic fairy tale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Tickets are $15 for students or $25 for adults and can be purchased online at www.paramountartscenter.com or in the Paramount Box office at 606-324-0007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you