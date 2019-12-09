HUNTINGTON – A woman who suffered serious injuries during a car crash in Guyandotte on Friday, Dec. 6, has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

According to Dial, police received the call around 4:50 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a utility pole at 36th Street and 3rd Avenue. The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she died over the weekend.

The driver was not injured and was determined to not be intoxicated after field sobriety test were performed.

A traffic accident specialist was at the scene to determine how the crash occurred.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

