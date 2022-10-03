The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s tropical fruit season for West Virginia and the rest of the Northeastern United States -- or really just those few weeks in September and October where people go crazy for pawpaws.

They are the most northern-growing tropical fruit in the U.S. -- their skin ranges from green to brown, and the flesh is yellow. Once they are ripe, they either need to be eaten immediately or processed and frozen. This, and how easily they bruise, make it unlikely that a regular grocer like Kroger or FoodFair would ever sell them.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you