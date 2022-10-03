It’s tropical fruit season for West Virginia and the rest of the Northeastern United States -- or really just those few weeks in September and October where people go crazy for pawpaws.
They are the most northern-growing tropical fruit in the U.S. -- their skin ranges from green to brown, and the flesh is yellow. Once they are ripe, they either need to be eaten immediately or processed and frozen. This, and how easily they bruise, make it unlikely that a regular grocer like Kroger or FoodFair would ever sell them.
“This is my third year selling them, and I had eight people show up, and they all wanted like six pounds. I was like, 'I’m sorry I don’t have that many,' ” said Jonda Madden, a Kentucky resident who uses Facebook Marketplace to sell the pawpaws she finds at her friend’s farm.
Local farmers also sell pawpaws (also known by the scientific name, asimina triloba) at The Wild Ramp, an indoor, year-around nonprofit farmer’s market in Huntington. Market director Shelly Keeney estimates that they receive and sell roughly 80 to 100 pounds of the fruit each season. When they post that they have some on their social media, what stock they have sells very quickly. The Wild Ramp has more than 130 producers, but only four or five of them sell pawpaws, and none of them are exclusively pawpaw farmers.
Each producer at The Wild Ramp sets their own prices, but Keeney says that it ranges from $2 to $4 per pawpaw. Madden sells the pawpaws she finds for $5 per pound. On Facebook Marketplace, people sell all forms of pawpaw: trees, seeds, fresh and frozen fruit.
Bob Maslowski is one of The Wild Ramp’s suppliers, and he’s been growing pawpaws on his farm in Milton for more than 15 years.
“Pawpaws are great to grow in this area because deer won’t eat the plants,” Maslowski said.
He has attended pawpaw festivals and says there are several varieties of trees, or cultivars. Some plants are created by “grafting,” a process where a piece of one variety is inserted into the rootstalk of another so that eventually, the tree will produce both varieties.
“There’s a lot of new varieties coming on the market, also,” he said.
His farm has many trees, but they don’t get much fruit. Last year, they didn’t get any pawpaws. That’s because there are both male and female trees, and both are necessary to produce fruit.
“I have pollinated them myself with a paintbrush,” Madden said.
They're hard to come by, but it’s best to get a monoecious tree that has both sexes. Dioecious trees only have one sex. Regardless, both sexes need to be close enough in proximity for pollinators to fertilize them.
“Anyone younger than myself probably, really has never tried one,” Keeney said. “I think that with the millennials and the younger generation, they’re foodies and they’ve really gotten into buying local food when possible and are interested in unique types of vegetables and fruits that are native to West Virginia.”
It’s nostalgic for one generation, and exotic for another.
“It’s all older people and foodies who are super into it,” Madden said. “I had one guy that was like ‘I haven’t smelled these in 40 years’ and I was like ’I know, dude.’ ”
Leah Gore, owner of Jack the Bakery in Milton, is using pawpaws in some of her baked goods this year.
“Pawpaw season is really special to this area because, like I said, the season is very fleeting and the fruit is becoming a rarity and a luxury to me at least,” Gore said.
The best way to eat them and a description of what they taste like varies on who you ask.
“I love the taste of pawpaws. They are really delicious,” Gore said. “Very creamy and a mix between bananas and mangoes. An unusual flavor combination not usually associated with West Virginian produce!”
Maslowski prefers to spoon them out and eat them raw.
“People say, ‘Well, it tastes like this, it tastes like that’ it tastes like a pawpaw,” Maslowski said. “It has a unique flavor, and there are variations in the taste depending on the variety.”
Madden’s buyers often express concern when she pulls out green pawpaws. She reassures them, “Trust me, they’ll get there.”
“Most people around here, the local people have used pawpaws for years, but they wait till they get black, and they think that’s when they’re ripe, but they’re wrong,” Maslowski said. “When they’re green and they’re starting to get soft is when they’re in their prime.”
The season is already almost over. If you still want to get your hands on some, the best bet is to constantly check The Wild Ramp’s social media and Facebook Marketplace.
