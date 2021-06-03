HUNTINGTON — Pullman Square has teamed up with iHeartMedia and Tin Woof Inn/The Dog Wizards to celebrate the community’s four-legged friends from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month for Paws at Pullman.
Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, a farmers market and special activities will be available each week. On Saturday, June 5, the event will feature Brown Dog Yoga for a pet-friendly yoga class at Pullman Square.
Instructor Josi Boukhemis will lead the class from 10 to 11 a.m. Register online at https://www.browndogyoga.com/, via the Mind Body app or in person. The class is donation-based, with all proceeds benefiting Little Victories Animal Rescue, the mission of which is to rescue homeless animals and provide the means by which they can be rehabilitated and find permanent, loving homes.