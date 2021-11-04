HUNTINGTON — A 22-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue at Marshall University.
The crash happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 18th Street by Cam Henderson Center. Emergency personnel held a sheet over the victim. One vehicle damaged in the crash was also at the scene.
Huntington Police Lt. Shawn Bowles confirmed the death Thursday afternoon but said the name of the person would not be released until her next-of-kin is informed.
He declined to say if the victim was a student at the university.
Bowles said police have the driver of the vehicle at the scene and are collecting statements from witnesses. The stretch of 3rd Avenue from 20th to 18th streets is closed, but police hope to have the road open by 5 p.m. rush-hour traffic.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Huntington Police Department said in a news release. Neither drugs nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the accident, according to the department.
HPD traffic accident specialists were at the scene as of 3:48 p.m. and were investigating whether speed was a factor, according to Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
“The victim’s name is being withheld until notification of family members,” the police statement said. “The incident remains under investigation.”
Leah Payne, director of communications at Marshall, said she had been notified of a serious accident at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street, but had no further details as of 12:47 p.m. Thursday.
The incident is the second to occur within two blocks of the 3rd Avenue stretch in recent weeks.
Ken O’Connor, a professor of chemistry at the university, was struck by a vehicle Oct. 18 while crossing the road at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. University officials said he was expected to return to the classroom the week after the incident.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
