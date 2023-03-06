The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEPSI x PEEPS is available at Walmart and Kroger this spring.

 Photo courtesy of PepsiCo Beverages

The marshmallow-flavored cola is back on store shelves for Easter.

To celebrate the limited-time product launch, the PEPSI x PEEPS duo is leveraging Snapchat's augmented reality technology to send fans on a virtual egg hunt for a chance to unlock prizes, including a spring trip for two and exclusive merchandise.

