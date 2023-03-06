The marshmallow-flavored cola is back on store shelves for Easter.
To celebrate the limited-time product launch, the PEPSI x PEEPS duo is leveraging Snapchat's augmented reality technology to send fans on a virtual egg hunt for a chance to unlock prizes, including a spring trip for two and exclusive merchandise.
Participants must first purchase PEPSI x PEEPS products and scan the can or bottle with the co-branded AR Lens to unlock a secret code. Then, they will instantly find out if they have won a prize.
Peeps also introduced three new marshmallow flavors for spring 2023: Dr. Pepper, kettle corn and Mike and Ike.
Other flavors returning this season include sparkly wild berry bunnies, cotton candy chicks, Hot Tamales cinnamon chicks, party cake chicks, marshmallow decorated eggs and milk chocolate covered marshmallow chicks.
