BARBOURSVILLE — Picnic with the Pops will wrap up its summer series this Saturday at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
“Moving back to the venue we normally perform in at Barbourville is very positive news for us,” said Ian Jessee, executive director of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.
The Mountain Health Network Concert for a Cure event originally planned for Saturday at the amphitheater has been canceled due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Jessee said gates for the HSO performance open at 5 p.m. with a pre-concert show at 6 p.m. with Jazz Ensemble Stolen Moments. The HSO takes the stage at 8 p.m. with Grammy award-winning Melissa Manchester.
“Grab some delicious food, pack your favorite drinks and invite your best friends,” Jessee said.
Tickets are still available at the HSO office at 763 3rd Ave. in Huntington or at www.huntington symphony.org. They also can be purchased at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau at 701 Main St., at C.F. Reuschlein Jewelers in downtown Huntington at 947 3rd Ave. and at Aladdin's Art Gallery at 728 13th St. in Ashland.
