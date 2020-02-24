HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died.
In a Monday morning tweet, the space agency said it celebrates her 101 years of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.
Born and raised in segregated White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where a black woman couldn’t go to school past eighth grade, Johnson spent three decades working on some of the most advanced practical mathematics of her era.
She was one of the so-called "computers" who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA's early years.
Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.
In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to carry an American into space. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn's earth orbits.
At age 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
Johnson focused on airplanes and other research at first. But her work at NASA's Langley Research Center eventually shifted to Project Mercury, the nation's first human space program.
"Our office computed all the (rocket) trajectories," Johnson told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper in 2012. "You tell me when and where you want it to come down, and I will tell you where and when and how to launch it."
In 1961, Johnson did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard's Freedom 7 Mission, the first to carry an American into space. The next year, she manually verified the calculations of a nascent NASA computer, an IBM 7090, which plotted John Glenn's orbits around the planet.
“Gayle and I are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Katherine Johnson, a stellar mathematician and proud West Virginian and we join all Americans and West Virginians in mourning the loss of an incredible American," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a news release. "A White Sulphur Springs native, Katherine not only completed groundbreaking work at NASA during the space race, but also broke the barriers of race and gender during a critical time in our nation."
Manchin noted Johnson became the first African-American woman to attend graduate school at West Virginia University.
"Because of the accomplishments of intellectual leaders like Katherine Johnson, more young women have, and will, blaze their own trails in science, technology, engineering, and math fields, and will continue to make our state and entire nation proud. We cannot thank Katherine enough for her contributions to our state and our nation,” he said.
“When I talk about female role models in my West Virginia Girls Rise Up program, Katherine Johnson immediately comes to mind. Katherine’s life was dedicated in service to others. As an African American woman, Katherine broke barriers not only within NASA but also as a leader in STEM fields," said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a news release. "For far too long, her work was hidden behind the accomplishments of the men she put on the moon. But Katherine’s work is hidden no more. Today, her legacy lives on at West Virginia’s only NASA facility, the Katherine Johnson IV & V Facility.
"Katherine’s story of perseverance and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of students, scientists, engineers, and women.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.