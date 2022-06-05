Playmates Preschools and Child Development Centers will serve as sponsors of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. The meals provided at each location are listed below. Meals are available at no cost to all children, age 18 years and younger, who would like to participate.
Meals will be served at the following sites:
Playmates Child Care Center, Site I at 725 Chestnut St., Kenova (304-453-4858); and
Playmates Child Care Center, Site II at 5185 W.Va. 152, Lavalette (304-523-4858); and
Playmates Bison Child Development Center at 330 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova (304-429-3988); and
Playmates Ceredo Child Development Center at 111 4th St. E., Ceredo (304-908-3368); and
Playmates Child Development Center of Westmoreland at 3603 Piedmont Road, Huntington (304-429-4851)
Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays, from May 31 to Aug. 24. The sites will be closed on July 4.
Breakfast will be served from 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m.
Playmates Child Care Center, Site III, located at 418 Bridge St. Huntington (304-522-4858)
Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays from now until Aug. 16. The site will be closed on July 4.
Breakfast will be served from 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11-11:45 a.m.
Westmoreland Teen Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington (304-429-7620)
Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays from May 31 to Aug. 24. The site will be closed on July 4.
Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and snack from 3-3:30 p.m.
In accordance with Federal Civil Rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Civil Rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior credible activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.