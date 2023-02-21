D.W. Gregory of Shepherdstown, W.Va. is most known for her plays “Memories of a Forgotten Man,” “Radium Girls” and “Salvation Road.” “Radium Girls” has been one of the most produced plays in U.S. public high schools for a few years running.
A reading at last year's Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, featuring Barter Theatre’s resident actors.
Photo courtesy of of Barter Theatre
Photo courtesy of D.W. Gregory
The Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va. is the longest-running professional theatre company in the United States.
The festival was created in 2000 to develop “authentic Appalachian work for our audiences.”
All entries must either be written by an Appalachian native or be set in Appalachia, each entry must also be a new play, as in never professionally performed.
This year, festival organizers received over 200 submissions. They select six plays to be read by the theatre’s company in front of a panel and an audience. After each reading, both the panel and the audience have opportunities to give feedback.
“For a playwright, the most important thing they can hear is feedback from an audience of people who actually buy tickets to theater. It's been a great way for us to develop new plays for our audience and many plays [in the festival] have gone on to be in theaters across the country,” said Nicholas Piper, associate artistic director and director of new play development at the Barter Theatre.
When he read “A Thing of Beauty,” he was most impressed by the unique style of comedy and its underlying message about art.
“When I read it I thought, ‘Oh this is wild, our audience will really really enjoy this piece’ and it felt like something maybe we could possibly develop. I was struck by her writing and just by the tone of the piece,” Piper said.
“A Thing of Beauty” follows the citizens of a stuffy, seaside resort who are thrown into an uproar when an anonymous nude takes first prize in the community’s art competition.
“It’s a comedy that examines some questions about, not just visual arts but all the arts, sort of deals with issues of representation and identity, about who has access and opportunity and about how the judgment of what is or isn’t worthy often doesn’t have as much to do with aesthetics as it has to do with other things,” Gregory said.
People have told her that “it’s a little bit of Oscar Wilde, little bit of Groucho Marx, little bit of ‘Waiting for Guffman.’”
She’s been writing plays for over 30 years.
“As a playwright you’re creating a blueprint that the director and the actors and the designers are all going to build on stage, and you’re part of the collaboration,” she said. “They take it and they build this house, and if you do it right, that house looks pretty much the same from one production to another.”
Her favorite thing about writing plays is that story is told through performance. For many art forms, the artist doesn’t always get to see people react to and interact with their work.
“You’re experiencing the audience experiencing your play,” she said.
The festival runs from Feb. 23 to 26; it is free to attend.
There are five other plays being read: “Hooten Holler” by Ketch Secor, “Trouble (at the Vista View Mobile Home Estates)” by Audrey Cefaly, “The Coffin Maker” by Phil Keeling, “Grandma Gatewood Took A Walk” by Catherine Bush and “The Transported Man” by Russell Nichols.
