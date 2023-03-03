The “Plogging Across Kentucky” event is taking over the Bluegrass state this weekend. Plogging means picking up litter while walking or jogging. It originated in Sweden and became popular during the pandemic.
The idea brings together two healthy things: exercise and a cleaner environment.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recently proclaimed March 3 as “Plogging Across Kentucky day.”
“Part of being a member of Team Kentucky is taking care of our communities. This weekend’s event is a great opportunity to enjoy the fresh air, get some exercise and help keep Kentucky beautiful,” Coleman said.
According toStatistica, the number of people who walk for fitness in the United States increased for the fifth consecutive year in 2021, about 115.8 million. It’s an activity many people already do everyday and collecting trash along daily routes is helpful to everyone.
