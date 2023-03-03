The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The “Plogging Across Kentucky” event is taking over the Bluegrass state this weekend. Plogging means picking up litter while walking or jogging. It originated in Sweden and became popular during the pandemic.

The idea brings together two healthy things: exercise and a cleaner environment.

