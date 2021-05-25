HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are continuing to investigate a car crash that killed one person last Friday.
While crossing 6th Street Bridge in Huntington, which connects the city with Chesapeake, Ohio, police say Sharrod Snyder, 59, of South Point, Ohio, experienced car trouble.
Another motorist had stopped to assist Snyder when the car was struck by another vehicle. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the crash reconstruction will take “some time” and more information will be released when the investigation is complete, including whether any charges will be filed.
A separate car crash occurred on the same day on the 17th Street Bridge on the West End of Huntington, Cornwell said, but no injuries were reported. The two-lane bridge crosses the Ohio River and connects U.S. 52 with Ohio 7 and Interstate 64 in Huntington.