HUNTINGTON — A convenience store clerk was shot overnight during an armed robbery in Huntington on Friday morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, police were dispatched to a gas station and convenience store in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday on a call of a shooting.

Police found a female clerk at the gas station's convenience store had been shot after two armed and masked individuals entered the store to rob the business.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Dial said he expects more information will be released about the incident later today.

“It is an active investigation our detectives are working diligently to review video footage and follow leads in the case,” he said.

Because of its close proximity to Marshall University, an alert was sent to students shortly after the shooting was reported.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

