HUNTINGTON — One man was shot after an argument escalated, resulting in gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
Police have identified a potential shooter, though his name was not released Tuesday, as detectives work toward making an arrest.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. During the argument, Jovan Carpenter, who has ties to both Huntington and Detroit, was shot in the thigh, Dial said. Carpenter was taken by acquaintances to nearby Cabell Huntington Hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.
The cause of the argument that sparked the shooting was not immediately confirmed, Dial said, as Carpenter remains hospitalized. Detectives anticipate an arrest in the near future.
Nearby Spring Hill Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown until around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but classes resumed as normal before the school day ended.