MILTON — Police say an altercation at a Milton gas station led to the shooting and eventual death of a Kentucky resident Wednesday evening.
Milton police were dispatched to the scene about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Once officers arrived at the Go-Mart near the ramp off Interstate 64, they detained Carl Bruce Rose Jr., a 39-year-old Milton resident, and secured a gun from him.
Rose shot James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, multiple times, police said. Oldham was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident, police say, began with a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife, who was not named. Rose attempted to intervene while armed with a pistol.
Then the altercation between the two men happened, resulting in Rose shooting Oldham, causing him to run away. Rose, however, kept firing and struck him multiple times in the back before the victim collapsed, police said.
Rose was charged with second-degree murder and incarcerated at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville without bond.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police assisted the Milton Police Department in their response.
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said no additional details are being released at this time.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Avenue.
Battery, 12:48 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 4000 block of Altizer Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Van Sant Street.
Trespass, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Child abuse resulting in injury, 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Clemm Street.
Battery, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 15th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of A.D. Lewis Avenue.
Domestic assault, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Oney Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Waverly Road.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Jackson Avenue and West 9th Street.
Fraudulent use of credit card — value less than $1,000, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Fugitive from justice, 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Auburn Road.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Boulevard and Boulevard Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Devontay Brian Johnson, 25, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and receiving or transporting stolen property. Bond was not set.
Shayla Wise, 29, was jailed at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.