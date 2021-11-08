HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday.
Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, of Huntington, was charged with murder Monday evening after Huntington Police detectives identified the vehicle that was used in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, of Huntington.
Officers found Audu’s body late Friday in the intersection of 19th Street and 10th Avenue after they received reports of gunshots in the area.
The West Virginia State Police assisted Huntington Police detectives in identifying the vehicle that officers believe was used in the shooting. From that point, detectives were able to identify a suspect, according to a news release from HPD.
During an interview, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu, according to police.
Anderson is being held in Western Regional Jail without bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:20 p.m Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 10:20 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Fourth Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:49 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Seventh Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor and disorderly conduct, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:57 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Fifth Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, 3;40 p.m. Oct. 13, 500 block of Fourth Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:05 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Fourth Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and petit larceny, 10 p.m. Oct. 27, 500 block of 30th Street.
Brandishing, 11 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Sixth Street.
Petit larceny, 1:47 p.m. Sunday, unlisted.
Brandishing, 10:05 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery, 4:20 a.m. Monday, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Stolen auto, 9:53 a.m. Oct. 30, 600 block of Trenton Place.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Brandon William Actkins, 32, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Andrew Scott Mankin, 50, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, reckless driving and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Stephen Lee Runyan, 38, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.
Rachel Lee Thomas, 29, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with kidnapping and being an accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.