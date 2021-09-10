HUNTINGTON — Huntington police say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside her home along 6th Avenue Thursday.
Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington, said police responded for a welfare check about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 6th Avenue. After entering an apartment at the address, officers found Christie Dean, 45, of Huntington, dead. Evidence indicates she was shot, according to Chambers.
Detectives are following up on multiple leads, but encourage anyone with information regarding Dean's death to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, ext. 1009, or via the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:55 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 2 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, midnight Aug. 26, 3600 block of Crane Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:53 a.m. Thursday, first block of Lawson Court.
Breaking and entering, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:13 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 10 a.m. Thursday, Forest Road and Norway Avenue.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 12 p.m. Sept. 3, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 2:58 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Shawn Kevin Travis, 40, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was $15,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
