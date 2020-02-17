FORT GAY, W.Va — Two Ohio men face several drug charges in Wayne County after police officers found them to be in possession of more than a pound of crystal meth in Fort Gay.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, two men from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Fort Gay. Officers recovered approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine, along with a distribution quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, and U.S. currency.
Yohannes Tewolde, 33, formerly of Sudan, Africa, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and altered pseudoephedrine.
Thomas Mullugeta, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and altered pseudoephedrine.
The Fort Gay Police Department assisted in the operation.
Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Robert Kwayne Barner Jr., 23, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, receiving stolen vehicle, defective equipment, and fail to process/fingerprint. Bond was not set.
Joe Thomas France, 40, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant for a pre-trial felon. Bond was not set.
Chelcia Danielle McComas, 28, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Kanawha County charged her with a warrant for a pre-trial felon. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Disorderly conduct, intoxicating or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 2:10 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Warrant service/execution, 1:09 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, midnight Dec. 26, 2019, 600 block of 10th Street.
Traffic control devices, defective equipment, failure to process/fingerprint, suspended license/registration, DUI second offense, 9:25 p.m. Sunday, 4th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:15 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:40 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 20th Street.
Battery, brandishing, 1 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 1:10 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic assault, 11:37 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.