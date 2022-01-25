HUNTINGTON — One man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after FBI and Huntington Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Michael Stephen Perroti, 36, was charged with two counts of domestic battery and child neglect creating a risk of injury.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said a call for a domestic disturbance prompted the FBI’s presence at the home early Tuesday afternoon, where the suspect and a young child were inside.
According to Huntington police, the child was approximately 3 months old.
Before the man emerged from the house, Colder said police did not believe the child was in danger.
About two dozen officers, a SWAT team and a search dog were stationed outside Perroti’s home. Police asked for everyone to avoid the area, which is near the Old Central City gazebo, while they were communicating with Perroti by megaphone.
