HUNTINGTON — Traffic along Interstate 64 in West Huntington was reduced to one lane early Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying equipment for country singer Jason Aldean wrecked.
According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, at about 4:21 a.m. Thursday, the tractor-trailer entered the median near the 6 mile marker headed eastbound on I-64 and became tangled in the cable median barrier.
It was a single-vehicle wreck with no injuries reported.
By 10 a.m. the truck had been removed.
Aldean was scheduled to perform in Charleston on Thursday night as part of his Back in the Saddle Tour 2021.
According to Veronica Ratcliff, the director of marketing and sales at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, the truck contained equipment for Aldean’s show and made it to the venue with all the equipment intact. She said the cab of the trailer was replaced at the site of the crash and delivered to the venue, and the show was not delayed by the wreck.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Wanton endangerment, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
No proof of registration, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, insurance required and second-offense DUI, 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, burning rubbish and burning garbage, 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Information report, 12:41 p.m. Aug. 30, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jane Ellen Powell, 47, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
