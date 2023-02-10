BARBOURSVILLE — Both lanes of Interstate 64 westbound were closed Friday afternoon due to a tractor trailer fire.
According to Cabell County 911, a 18-wheeler hit a median at approximately 1 p.m. and was on fire near the Huntington Mall.
The vehicle fire was at mile marker 19, according to 511 Metro Valley.
No injuries were reported.
Barboursville police and fire crews were on scene. Crews building the new interstate bridge also helped at the scene by clearing debris.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 11:25 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 10:36 p.m. Thursday, near the Hal Greer Boulevard and I-64.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 10:28 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Buffington Street Guyandotte.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Insurance required, possession of a controlled substance, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 2:20 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of St. Louis Avenue and Highland Street.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, noon Jan. 30, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Jan 29, 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 6:15 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 15th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Fugitive from justice, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Domestic battery, stolen auto or auto theft, grand larceny, strangulation, 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John William Benson II, 42, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Benson with third-degree shoplifting and petit larceny. Bond was set at $33,200.
Andy Fields, 34, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Fields with burglary, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was set at $10,000.
Teakola R. Smith, 30, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Smith with prohibited person with firearm, fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $40,000.
Alma Louise Oldham, 36, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Oldham with driving under the influence with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence causing personal injury, and child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $20,000.
Jonathan Aaron Daniels, 25, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Daniels with soliciting a minor via computer and third-degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.