CHARLESTON — Motorists are asked to continue avoiding Interstate 64 West at the I-77 split in Charleston after tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material rolled over Tuesday.
The crash, which was reported at about 4 a.m., has closed both westbound lanes near mile marker 58, near the Washington Street exit.
According to firefighters at the scene, the truck was hauling acetone, a flammable liquid.
The westbound lanes will remain closed overnight, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Highways. A detour remains in place.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow extra time for travel throughout Tuesday night and into the morning of Wednesday, July 20. The Division of Highways will keep motorists informed with updates as the cleanup continues.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic is being diverted north to the Edens Fork exit of Interstate 77, where vehicles were turned around.
