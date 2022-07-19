The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hazardous Truck Wreck
Buy Now

Bigley Ave in Charleston is closed while Charleston firemen are on the scene of a hazardous truck wreck on Interstate 64 West through Charleston on Tuesday.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Motorists are asked to continue avoiding Interstate 64 West at the I-77 split in Charleston after tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material rolled over Tuesday.

The crash, which was reported at about 4 a.m., has closed both westbound lanes near mile marker 58, near the Washington Street exit.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you