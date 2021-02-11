Officials in the Tri-State were urging people to stay home Thursday due to icy conditions from a winter storm that downed tree limbs and power lines and coated roads.
Power was out Thursday morning for customers along the Interstate 64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston, according to the AEP outage map. As of 11 a.m., 19,809 customers in Cabell County and 12,200 in Wayne County were without power. I-64 rest areas were also closed in Cabell and Putnam counties due to power outages.
Several crashes occurred on the interstate Thursday morning. All lanes of I-64 westbound near the Nitro exit also were closed for several hours for a tractor trailer crash.
As of 10:30 a.m., the city of Huntington reported the Public Works Department had received reports of 15 downed trees and they were working to remove them as quickly as possible. This effort may be slowed if power lines are involved. AEP must remove the line before Public Works can remove the tree.
“Sometimes mother nature throws us curves; we have a couple hundred trees down, which impacts our ability to clear roads," said Scott Eplin, West Virginia Department of Highways District 2 manager, in a release. "Those impact not only us but emergency response personnel and utilities as well.”
The winter weather advisory stretched from Texas to Virginia and power outages were scattered through several states with the most in Kentucky and West Virginia.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather.
Crews were responding to numerous calls of icy limbs and power lines down, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”
Some roadways were covered in snow and ice and blocked by fallen tree limbs, Kentucky transportation officials said.
The state had nearly 70,000 power outages reported at 9 a.m., according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.