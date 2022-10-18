The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mega Millions Lottery
Buy Now

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill.

 Nam Y. Huh | The Associated Press

Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $508 million, with a cash value of $256.3 million.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the Jan. 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you