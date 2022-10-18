Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $508 million, with a cash value of $256.3 million.
This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the Jan. 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.
The drawing will be the 33rd in the current jackpot run. There was no jackpot winner in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, but three players matched the first five numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: one from Iowa, one from Kentucky (with Power Play), and one from Wisconsin. The prize was doubled for the one player who purchased the Power Play.
Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 each, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases the odds of winning non-jackpot prizes.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.
