2016 0730 powerball 03

An employee prints Powerball tickets for a customer on July 29, 2016, at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Marathon on 5th Avenue in Huntington.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch file photo

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Sheetz #482 on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

