IRONTON — A 72-year-old Proctorville area woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and agreed to testify against her son, if necessary, next month.
Helen Belville, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of meth and permitting the sale of crystal meth in property she owned.
Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Nov. 27, a week after the trial of her son, David Belville, 48, also of Proctorville, is scheduled for Nov. 20. Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said he would seek a five-year prison sentence for Helen Belville and wouldn’t oppose judicial release after she serves three years.
Several other charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, were dismissed against Helen Belville. She faced from 32 to 37-and-a-half years in prison prior to entering the guilty pleas.
David Belville is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, two counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
In an unrelated case, Rosana Lynn Tucker, 32, of Guyan River Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and trafficking in heroin. Ballard sentenced her to four years in prison. She could be eligible for early release after serving a year. Several other drug charges were dismissed.
In other cases:
- James R. Brewer, 31, of Campground Road, Waterloo, pleaded guilty to escape and was sentenced to three years in prison.
- Brian K. Samples, 30, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison. He was credited for 80 days already served. He could be eligible for early release after serving nine months.
- Tony Puckett, 25, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to 707 days in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving nine months.
- Zachary G. Colley, 39, of Argillite, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to follow substance abuse recommendations.
- Bridget N. Ellis, 38, of County Road 144, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of meth. She was ordered to complete the STAR Community Justice Center relapse program and get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Shane D. Taylor, 29, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Raymond D. Waugh, 46, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. He was ordered to continue treatment at Spectrum Outreach Services.
- George Tredway, 45, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to theft. He was placed on community control sanctions for three years and was ordered to follow treatment recommendations.