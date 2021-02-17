Appalachian Power is making "significant progress" in a massive effort to restore electric service to the region, despite the fact that 97,000 West Virginia customers were left in the dark after Monday's storm.
"While we restored critical transmission infrastructure at four substations yesterday, eight remain out of power," said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye in an email. "While 20 affected distribution circuits were restored yesterday, 30 remain out. There are 140 outages that each affect 100 or more customers, and 35 of those each affect more than 500 customers."
Service was restored to 25,000 customers Tuesday. In Cabell County, 30,111 customers remain without service as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, along with 17,938 in Wayne, 8,779 in Putnam and 6,232 in Lincoln.
"We recognize some customers remain without service from the February 11 ice storm, and are doing our best to prioritize service restoration to those customers," Moye said.
Damage assessors continue to identify specific locations where electric infrastructure is damaged, which Moye said is necessary to determine resources needed to make repairs and to establish accurate restoration estimates. Overall restoration estimates remain suspended in ice storm-damaged areas of West Virginia until a more comprehensive picture of damage to electric infrastructure is established.
More than 1,500 workers are in West Virginia, including crews who traveled to assist from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, Moye said.
Forecasted severe weather Wednesday night through Thursday night is likely to bring additional outages, which Moye said crews are preparing for already.