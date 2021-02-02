The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Due to inclement weather, the public meeting regarding the proposed Pea Ridge PSD sewer project set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, has been postponed until 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

The meeting, scheduled by the Cabell County Commission, will take place in courtroom 1, Judge Paul Farrell's courtroom.

It will serve as another opportunity for the public to weigh in on the proposed Pea Ridge PSD sewer project. Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email the commission at bthompson@cabellcounty.org.

