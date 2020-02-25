MILTON — As plans move forward for the construction of an 8,300-foot-long levee in Milton, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Milton will offer an informational meeting for the public from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Milton City Hall.
Corps representatives will be available to discuss the project, answer questions and listen to any concerns.
The Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project aims to provide flood risk reduction and management to the residences and businesses of the flood-prone city. The project is designed to significantly reduce flood risk for most of Milton by constructing an earthen levee to provide protection to over 600 structures, including residences and businesses.
On Jan. 3, an agreement to construct the levee was signed between West Virginia officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to establish a partnership that will fund the design, construction and future operations and maintenance of the project.
The structure will divide the Lower Mud River from Milton, which officials said has had six major floods between 1913 and 2015.
“It would cost an incredible amount of money to have this keep happening over and over again. We can’t afford it and we certainly can’t afford to put our people at risk,” Gov. Jim Justice said at the time.
Justice said the state pledged $43 million to the project, to be allocated over the next several years. Federal matching funds are estimated to contribute an additional $90 million, he said.
During the design phase, the team will determine the best alignments for the earthen levee and the relocated Mud River channel. The Corps will look at the best way to minimize disturbance to homes and businesses near the project, while maximizing flood risk reduction benefits for the town.
For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.