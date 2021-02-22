The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Collaborative Pre-K Program’s free 4-year-old Pre-K Program at Putnam County Schools is now taking applications from families.

Families may register their child by visiting the Putnam County Schools website at www.putnamschools.com by selecting “Pre-K” under the “Parents” tab found on the website menu. Families will click “Sign-Up” to begin the registration process by filling out a questionnaire.

If internet access is unavailable, families may call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500 ext. 1133, ext. 1178, or ext. 1122 for assistance.

Children must reside in Putnam County and turn 4 before July 1, 2021, to be eligible.

