HURRICANE — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who went missing last month after he left his home for work but never showed.

According to a flyer shared by the sheriff’s department, Ryan Young was last seen by his mother Sept. 21 in Hurricane. He was scheduled to travel that day from Hurricane to New Martinsville, West Virginia, for a job, but he never showed and has not been seen since.

His phone was located in Huntington, but he has no known ties to the city.

He left Hurricane in a 2013 white Ford Focus four-door hatchback with West Virginia license plate # WV54U657.

Young is described as a 32-year-old bald man with blue-green eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 304-586-0256.

