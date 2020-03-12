While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within West Virginia, surrounding states have been affected and health officials here say it’s nearly inevitable — we will see the coronavirus within our state.
It’s important that during this time, residents do not panic. Here, we’ve compiled a list of answers to frequently asked questions to help keep readers informed about the virus and its impact on the state and local communities. All information is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and from leaders at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
If you are in West Virginia and need more information on the coronavirus, visit coronavirus.wv.gov, or call the state’s 24/7 toll free hot line at 800-887-4304.
What is the new coronavirus and COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness is caused by the new coronavirus. As of Thursday, the World Health Organization deemed the virus a global pandemic. The virus was first detected in China at the end of 2019 and has since spread to more than 100 countries globally.
What are symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include coughing, fever and shortness of breath. The symptoms occur 2-14 days after initial exposure to the virus.
Who is most at-risk of contracting the virus?
People over the age of 60 and those of any age with underlying medical conditions — including heart disease, respiratory illnesses, lung conditions and diabetes — are at higher risk of contracting the virus and suffering the most severe symptoms.
Per the CDC, children are not at a higher risk of contracting the virus than adults. Most reported cases globally have been adults. While children may show mild symptoms (similar to a cold) or no symptoms, they can pass the virus on to more vulnerable people.
What do I do if I have symptoms?
If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or that you’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus, call your health care provider or local health department before visiting. Calling first will ensure people who may be infected do not pass the virus on to others in a waiting room or around the facility.
Tell your doctor what your symptoms are, how long you’ve had them and if you’ve traveled to or been around anyone who has traveled to a location with a heightened rate of infection. Your doctor should work with you to set up testing if they believe it’s necessary, or instruct you on other steps to can take, including ruling out other illnesses like the flu.
Who is being tested and what is the procedure for testing?
West Virginia has one testing kit currently available, and health leaders expect to receive more as the federal government (through the CDC) provides them. Each kit can run up to 500 samples.
Individuals who are deemed “high risk” are currently the only ones being tested by the state. These are people who are showing symptoms of the virus and who have recently traveled to places with higher infection rates, as well as individuals who suffer from severe underlying conditions that may weaken the immune system and make them more susceptible for infection.
Where do I need to go to be tested; can my PCP test me or do I need to go to a hospital?
Your primary care provider can either direct you where to go to be tested, or take the sample themselves and send it to the testing facility. If you have been directed to be tested by the state, the sample will go to DHHR’s Office of Laboratory Services, in South Charleston, to be checked.
Hospitals currently do not have testing kits on hand, but some hold contracts with private companies, like LabCorp, which could run a test by request.
If I need to be tested, how is it paid for?
For anyone considered “high risk,” testing is free. Your doctor, however, may charge you for a visit if they take your sample or if you receive other care during this visit.
If you are a state employee covered by the Public Employee Insurance Agency, testing for those who meet the state’s guidelines or for those who request it through an approved network provider will be free of charge. Per the agency: “Deductibles, copayments and coinsurance will also be waived for any physician or facility services incurred in the process of being tested.”
If you’re on PEIA and test positive for COVID-19, care will be covered at “normal benefit levels.”
If you’re uninsured but believe you need to be tested, work with your local health department or a free clinic to be connected to the necessary services.
If you are not deemed “high risk” but are requesting testing from a private lab, call your insurance provider to understand the costs.
Can I request to be tested for COVID-19?
People not deemed “high risk” by the DHHR but who would like to be tested can do so through the private lab company LabCorp, which is currently the only private lab in the state verified to test samples. Call your primary care physician to ask how you can access this testing.
More private labs are also in the process of being verified to offer testing within West Virginia.
Is COVID-19 the same as the flu?
No. On an international level, experts know less about COVID-19 than the flu, which has been around for hundreds of years.
COVID-19, so far, can spread to more people than the flu. More than 3% of confirmed cases nationally have proved fatal, according to the WHO, while only an average of 0.1% of flu sufferers die each year.
There is also no vaccine available for the new coronavirus, while there is one for the flu.
While the flu and COVID-19 are very different, people can lessen the spread in similar ways — wash your hands regularly, disinfect common spaces, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you believe you’re sick.
Should I be avoiding large crowds/staying at home?
The state is recommending that individuals at risk — older people and those with underlying diseases — strongly consider staying away from large groups and crowded events.
Others should make their own decisions by weighing the risk or benefits of attending events. If you’re sick however, stay home.
How can I avoid infection?
Regularly wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If water and soap are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away immediately after. If there isn’t a tissue available, use your elbow, not your hands. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray or wipes.
When and if the illness does become more common in West Virginia, leaders may encourage residents to practice “social distancing,” which according to the CDC, means “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance” from others when possible to limit the risk of being infected.
How are schools affected?
At the moment, K-12 schools in West Virginia are operating normally. Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said the state is monitoring the situation and will act if necessary.
Burch said circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and the school system is considering the fact there is not ample child care available in some areas for those who need it, and that some children rely on schools for food. So far, there have not been details provided as to how these needs will be met if schools are canceled, but Gov. Jim Justice said “the state will step up.”
Several colleges and universities in West Virginia have extended spring breaks or are transitioning to online classes to lessen the spread on campuses.
Am I safe to travel?
As of March 12, state employees are under a travel ban, meaning no one who works for the state will be leaving on the state on official business. The ban will be in effect for at least four weeks, officials said, and will be re-evaluated if the situation changes.
Residents looking to travel should follow guidelines set by the CDC. As of Thursday, high-risk individuals looking to travel in the United States should postpone or cancel nonessential trips.
All people are urged to cancel any nonessential travel to China, Iran and most of Europe, and foreign nationals from these countries will not be granted entry to the U.S.
Guidelines on travel recommendations for all countries can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/
Where can I get trustworthy information about COVID-19?
There’s a lot of inaccurate information spreading about COVID-19. Make sure your sources are factual. You can double-check anything you read or are told by checking with the CDC or WHO.
What services have been affected?
Visitation at West Virginia correctional facilities is currently banned. Lawyers meeting with clients can still do so, however are urged to set up video conferencing if possible. Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said the department is in talks with vendors to waive or lessen fees for inmates using tablets or phones to contact their loved ones.
On Thursday, Justice requested all nursing homes in the state ban visitations with the exception of those with life-ending illnesses.
Several shows and concerts have been canceled in the state due to the illness’ spread.
It should be expected that more services will be affected when cases become more common throughout the state. We will keep readers informed and up-to-date with these developments.
How long should I take precautions?
Unfortunately, there’s no way to know how long COVID-19 will be around. Individuals should stay up-to-date with precautionary measures announced by the state DHHR and national CDC as the situation develops in West Virginia and around the country.