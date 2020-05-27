HUNTINGTON — A large pile of railroad ties caught fire Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. at CSX near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews are fighting the flames from both 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, with five trucks – a tower truck, three engines and a rescue truck – on scene.
Rader said CSX is bringing in machinery to help separate the ties, but crews don’t expect to have the fire out any time soon.
Sections of 23rd Street at 6th Avenue, 6 ½ Alley and 8th Avenue have been shut off, as well as the railroad tracks.
No other information is available at this time.