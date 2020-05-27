Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


  • By Ryan Fischer/Herald-Dispatch

Railroad ties are on fire near CSX in Huntington on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

HUNTINGTON — A large pile of railroad ties caught fire Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. at CSX near 23rd Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.

Fire Chief Jan Rader said crews are fighting the flames from both 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, with five trucks – a tower truck, three engines and a rescue truck – on scene.

Rader said CSX is bringing in machinery to help separate the ties, but crews don’t expect to have the fire out any time soon.

Sections of 23rd Street at 6th Avenue, 6 ½ Alley and 8th Avenue have been shut off, as well as the railroad tracks.

No other information is available at this time.

Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.