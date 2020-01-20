The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, as cases of illness and winter weather threaten blood drives.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments, according to a news release.
Donors of all blood types, but especially types O positive and O negative, are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Some upcoming blood donation opportunities:
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Ashland Community College LRC Building, 1400 College Drive, Ashland
2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
12:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 24, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, 2325 U.S. 60, Hurricane
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church St., Milton
10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
2 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 3, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Way, Winfield
9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Feb. 4, St. Joseph Catholic High School, 600 13th St., Huntington
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, Campus Christian Center, 17th Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6, Poca High School, #1 Dot Way, Poca
10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13, HIMG Regional Medical Center, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Milton
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.