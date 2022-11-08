The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

N1805P42002C.TIF

A red flag fire warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and much of West Virginia.

 Metro Creative Connection

The National Weather Service in Charleston warns that very dry conditions will create an enhanced risk for wildfires Wednesday.

