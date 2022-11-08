The National Weather Service in Charleston warns that very dry conditions will create an enhanced risk for wildfires Wednesday.
A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and much of West Virginia.
The warning comes amid low humidity and gusty winds.
Affected areas include Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, Putnam, Mingo, Logan and Boone counties in West Virginia. Also affected are Lawrence, Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties in Ohio and Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence counties in Kentucky.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either currently occurring or will be occurring shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
On Wednesday, wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible, with stronger winds expected across mountainous counties. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s to lower 70s.
Following Wednesday's warning, the National Weather Service says periods of moderate to heavy rain will develop across the area late Thursday night and Friday.
