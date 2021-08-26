HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Legislature's Joint Committee on Redistricting will host a public hearing at the Cabell County Courthouse this evening.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to be guaranteed an opportunity speak during the hearing will need to be present to sign in by 6 p.m.
The event will begin shortly after 6 p.m. with welcome remarks and a reminder of the procedures. The event will conclude at 8 p.m.
The hearing will be in courtroom 1, Judge Farrell's courtroom.
The West Virginia Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw these lines every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to reflect any population changes. Due to the delay in the federal government releasing Census data, specific population numbers will not be available at these events, and the Committee will not be presenting any proposed maps.
Legislators will not respond to questions during the public hearing, following House Rule 84, which governs public hearings.
The number of people who sign in to speak at each hearing will be divided by the amount of time available for the event to determine the amount of time each person will have to speak, in line with House Rule 84.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.