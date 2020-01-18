HUNTINGTON — Slugging outfielder Aristedes Aquino heads a group of Cincinnati Reds scheduled to visit the Huntington Mall Saturday.
The Reds Winter Caravan will stop at the mall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to sign autographs, pose for photos and answer questions. Admission is free.
Also on the East Tour of the Caravan will be pitcher Lucas Sims, minor league outfielder A.J. Bumpass, Reds Hall of Fame outfielder Eric Davis, former broadcaster Marty Brennaman and General Manager Nick Krall.
Aquino appeared in just 56 games with the Reds last season, but was one of the more-successful rookies in Major League baseball. Aquino smashed 19 home runs, drove in 57 and batted .259. He set numerous records, including most home runs (13) in his first 100 at bats.
Sims split last season between Cincinnati and the reds’ Tripl-A affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, With the Reds, the righthander appeared in 24 games, starting four, and went 2-1 with a 4.60 earned run average. In 43 innings, Sims struck out 57, walked 19 and allowed 31 hits.
Bumpass spent last season at Cincinnati’s rookie league affiliate in Greeneville, Tennessee. The 39th-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati hit five home runs, drove in 27 and batted .250.
In a 17-year big league career, Davis hit 282 home runs, drove in 934, batted .269 and stole 349 bases. He won a World Series title with the Reds in 1990.
Brennaman is a Hall of Famer as an announcer, having retired after last season, his last in a career during which he began broadcasting Reds games in 1974.
Krall joined the Reds as an advance scout in 2003 and was promoted to general manager on May 10, 2018.
The East Tour of the Caravan stopped at the Athens (Ohio) Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; the Charleston Town Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; and the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Davis visited Huntington Middle School on Friday.