HUNTINGTON — High water is causing problems for motorists and residents as Cabell County remains under a flash flood warning.
Cabell County Schools will dismiss all students two hours early Friday because of flash flooding. If students' roads are impassable, they will be returned to their school, officials said.
All Wayne County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. Friday due to weather.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said while schools have not flooded from the ongoing rain yet, they have chosen to send students home early before expected heavy rainfall Friday afternoon.
Alexander said any students that cannot be transported home due to flooded roads will be held at the schools.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a flood warning this morning with expectations of heavy rain until 1:30 p.m. Friday. Rain gauge reports as of about 11 a.m. indicate more than 3.5 inches of rain have fallen, according to NWS, and flash flooding is being reported across the area due to this excessive rainfall.
City of Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller is advising that children who attend the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Daycare Program have been moved by daycare supervisors to the second floor of the church due to flooding and are safe. There are reports of water starting to subside along Fourpole Creek upstream and outside city limits, as of about 11:30 a.m.
Rescue boats have been deployed in the Enslow Park area and Fuller said military vehicles are coming to help with flooding as well.
Cabell County emergency coordinator Gordon Merry said first responders are receiving constant calls of people being stuck in the water.
With the entire county facing flooding, Merry said reports are coming from all areas, and recommends to avoid driving if possible.
City of Huntington officials advise residents to avoid several roads in or in the immediate vicinity of Huntington that are flooded, including: Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.
In West Virginia, southwestern Mason County, central Putnam County and northwestern Wayne County, along with southeastern Boyd County in Kentucky, are also under a flash flood warning.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout the state due to the ongoing threat of flooding this weekend. Storms are forecast for much of the state Friday and throughout the weekend.
National Weather Service recommends to turn around from a flooded area, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
This is a developing story.