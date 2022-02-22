The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Mall.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Mall is shown in this Herald-Dispatch file photo.

 FILE PHOTO

BARBOURSVILLE — The middle of the school year is here, and schools supplies are dwindling for many children. The Huntington Mall has teamed up with UniCare Health Plan to repack the backpacks of school kids from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Center Court.

Families with school-aged children are invited to come to Center Court and participate in a fun event where the children can get needed school supplies to finish off the school year, while supplies last. There will also be fun activities for kids including a Science Show by Mr. Science with Hooked on Science and a Healthy Lifestyle event to encourage healthier habits for the whole family featuring the Cabell-Huntington Health Department providing COVID vaccines.

UniCare will provide mall gift cards as incentives for getting the COVID vaccine or boosters while supplies last.

