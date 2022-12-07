HUNTINGTON — Confusion spread Wednesday morning as false reports of shootings were made to 911 dispatchers in the region.
Cabell County 911 received a phone call about a shooting at Huntington High School at about 8:30 a.m., according to a message sent from Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers, but the call was quickly found to be a hoax.
“Thank you to all of our emergency responders for quickly responding to the situation and checking it out,” he said. “We, of course, always want to put our safety first.”
Flowers said other similar reports were called in across the state and country. The investigation is ongoing. Classes at Huntington High School will resume as normal, with extra monitoring in place across the county, Flowers said.
“We take every threat very, very seriously and our emergency responders do as well,” he said. “They're monitoring the situation at all of our schools today. They do not believe there is any validity to this hoax call at all, but they are monitoring the situation at all of our schools being extra vigilant today while this investigation is underway. “
Because of the hoax, an assembly to celebrate the Highlander Football team's state championship win will not take place Wednesday, but may be rescheduled for a later date, Flowers said in an email.
South Charleston Police Chief B. L. Rinehart also said a call about an active shooter at South Charleston High School in Kanawha County early Wednesday morning was a hoax, too.
The call came in around 8:15 a.m. claiming one student was shot at South Charleston High School. By 8:30 a.m., it was determined it was a fake call.
"It's a mess," Rinehart said. "The scene is crazy. Lots of parents nervous for kids."
South Charleston Police are still on the scene trying to get students back to school.
Another false call came in for Capital High School after it was discovered the South Charleston call was fake.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
