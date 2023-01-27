Dry January originally started as a campaign from Alcohol Change UK that encouraged people to pledge abstinence from alcohol for the month of January. As of 2014, the term “Dry January” is a registered trademark with Alcohol Change UK. Since then, the trend’s popularity has spread internationally.
Sip Downtown Brasserie, LaFontaine’s, the Venetian Estate and many other bars and restaurants can make any mocktail year-round, but non-alcoholic drinks are particularly popular in January.
Allison White, owner of Sip Downtown Brasserie, plans to keep mocktails on the menu year-round and even offer seasonal options.
“We’re actually going to continue to offer them (mocktails), but we want to get them out there this month because there are a lot of folks that do Dry January and we wanted to make sure they had a fun option to drink if they come out for dinner,” White said.
So far, it was well-received on social media. The January mocktails included a pineapple jalapeno margarita, grapefruit fizz, a rosemary lavender lemonade and a pear spritz.
Mack Gleason, a general manager and part-owner of LaFontaine’s, a rooftop lounge, tobacco and wine shop, said mocktails are especially popular in January.
“We have people that still want to be social whether you are just trying to drink less, whether you’re pregnant, I’ve got friends that just simply don’t drink. I personally took a year off of drinking, so it’s just nice to have an option for those who are choosing to abstain and that goes beyond Dry January,” Gleason said.
But LaFontaine’s menu goes beyond what many places typically offer. The bar has low or no proof beer, non-alcoholic spritz and non-alcoholic liquor. The alcohol-free liquors like vodka, bourbon and tequila make it so that their mocktails really don’t taste any different from cocktails.
“It’s gonna not be the exact same but it’s pretty similar so you’re still gonna get that same mouth feel as a high end cocktail but without having to worry about getting intoxicated,” he said.
Sales have definitely increased on non-alcohol beers and a few mocktails. He said many people who commit to Dry January often don’t go out for the first few weeks of the new year to avoid the temptation.
“Just in general, millennials and gen Z are drinking less than older generations, it is starting to trend towards low and no proof spirits,” he said. “Younger generations are starting to consume less alcohol or do it more responsibly.”
For the Venetian Estate in Milton, the mocktail menu was advertised so guests of all ages could feel included.
“We do get a lot of customers that come in and not all of them drink alcohol, which is totally understandable and especially for the younger group of people that come in, we do get a lot of winter formals and so I wanted them to feel special,” said Sydnee Black, the pub’s general manager.
Black says they could always make any drink a mocktail but had never really advertised them before this year.
“We have sold quite a few mocktails; I wouldn’t say it’s more popular than just the regular cocktails but I think a lot of people enjoyed having an option to choose from of different mocktails,” she said.
The mocktail menu featured four drinks including a strawberry fusion and a non-alcoholic version of a pineapple mojito.
“The more popular one was a peach mango fizz, it had mango juice, peach syrup, a little bit of coconut, so it’s a sweeter but refreshing drink,” she said.
