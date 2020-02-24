HUNTINGTON — The Compass Program is hosting the inaugural “Support Your First Responders Restaurant Week” with the help of several local dining establishments.
The week began Sunday, Feb. 23, and wraps up Thursday, Feb. 27, during which time participating restaurants will donate a percentage of sales toward the creation of a First Responder Wellness Center that will be located on the 5th floor of the Huntington Police Department.
The planned center will include features such as job-functional exercise equipment, group exercise space, a nutrition center for classes and group meals, as well as space for the wellness coaches who will assist first responders throughout their wellness journey.
“It’s a win-win scenario, you can get a great meal while supporting local restaurants and support the City’s First Responders at the same time,” said Compass Wellness Coach Amy Hanshaw.
On Sunday, 7% of all sales at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar were donated.
The following restaurants have agreed to donate 10% of all sales on their scheduled days:
Buddy’s All-American BBQ, Monday, Feb. 24; Calamity J Grill & Bar Tuesday, Feb. 25; Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, Wednesday, Feb. 26; Rio Grande on 5th Avenue, Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Compass Program is the result of a $1 million Bloomberg Mayors Challenge Grant that was awarded to the City of Huntington in 2018 to combat compassion fatigue in first responders. To learn more, visit www.compasshuntington.com, search Compass Huntington on Facebook, or contact program manager Amy Berner at 304-840-8815.